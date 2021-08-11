Left Menu

We have to do even better and win a medal for India, says Salima Tete

Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, members of the women's hockey team that participated in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at the Ranchi Airport on Wednesday as they returned to their home state.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:12 IST
Salima Tete (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, members of the women's hockey team that participated in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics, received a grand welcome at the Ranchi Airport on Wednesday as they returned to their home state. "It feels so great to see that so many people are supporting us. So many people have gathered here from far off places. I thank all of them," Nikki Pradhan told reporters outside the airport.

"I am very happy that we are receiving such support. We have to do even better and win a medal for India," said Salima Tete. Earlier in the day, Vandana Katariya was also given a grand welcome as she arrived in her hometown of Dehradun on Wednesday morning. The Indian women's hockey team moved up to the 8th position according to the latest FIH world rankings.

The Indian eves, who faced three losses in the initial matches, went on to pull off arguably the biggest upset as they beat World No.3 Australian side in what was their first-ever quarter-final of the Olympics by 1-0. The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-3 in the bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

