Left Menu

Neeraj's gold winning feat named one of 10 magical moments of track and field in Olympics

But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming Indias first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopras profile sky-rocketed, the global governing body said on its website.WA noted that the 23-year-old Chopra had 143,000 followers before the Olympics, but now has a staggering 3.2million on Instagram, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.In a tweet posted after winning the gold in Tokyo, Chopra has said, Still processing this feeling.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 16:37 IST
Neeraj's gold winning feat named one of 10 magical moments of track and field in Olympics
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold-winning feat in the Olympics was listed as one of the 10 magical moments of track and field in the Tokyo Games by World Athletics.

The 23-year-Chopra clinched the country's maiden Olympic medal in athletics with a best throw of 87.58m on Saturday to become only the second Indian to win an individual yellow metal in the Games.

''Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed,'' the global governing body said on its website.

WA noted that the 23-year-old Chopra had 143,000 followers before the Olympics, but now has a staggering 3.2million (on Instagram), making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

In a tweet posted after winning the gold in Tokyo, Chopra has said, ''Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever." Gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci was one of those former international stars who congratulated Chopra on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021