Left Menu

Mankind Pharma to give Rs 11 lakh each to 20 players who missed medals at Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Satish Kumar, Wrestler Deepak Punia, Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and Golfer Aditi Ashok, will also be given Rs 11 lakh each, it added.We believe that in every sport, it is not the win that counts, its the efforts that are counted and our players have put so much effort while representing our country, Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.As a leader in the industry, we want to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices they have put in over the years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:45 IST
Mankind Pharma to give Rs 11 lakh each to 20 players who missed medals at Tokyo Olympics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Mankind Pharma said it has decided to felicitate 20 Indian players who narrowly missed medals in the recently held Tokyo Olympics, and will give Rs 11 lakh to each of them to encourage their determination and hard work.

The company understands the hardships faced by the athletes and has come forward to appreciate and acknowledge the spirit of the players, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Each player of the Women's Hockey team, a total of 16 players, will be given Rs 11 lakh each. Boxer Satish Kumar, Wrestler Deepak Punia, Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, and Golfer Aditi Ashok, will also be given Rs 11 lakh each, it added.

''We believe that in every sport, it is not the win that counts, it's the efforts that are counted and our players have put so much effort while representing our country,'' Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.

As a leader in the industry, ''we want to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices they have put in over the years. Such players inspire the whole country and motivate the younger generation to earn honors for the country,'' he added.

These players might have missed a medal, but they won everyone's hearts, Mankind Pharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021