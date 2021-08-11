'RG:CHENNAI#SLUG:BIZ-INDIANBANK#DESK:REGIndian Bank signs MoU with Paralympic Committee of Indi'

Left Menu

PTI | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:33 IST
ORG:CHENNAI#SLUG:BIZ-INDIANBANK#DESK:REG Indian Bank signs MoU with Paralympic Committee of India Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as one of the banking partners of the Paralympic Games, scheduled to commence later this month.

''The bank, through its year-long association with PCI will provide financial assistance, in an endeavour to support the Paralympic athletes to prepare for the coveted sporting events in domestic as well as global platforms for a year'', a press release said.

The resources offered by the bank would be channelised towards meeting the requirements of the Para athletes ranging from their training, nutrition, equipment among others, PCI President Deepa Malik said.

Timely financial aid provided to the sportspersons would encourage them to focus on their efforts and win for the country, Malik said.

''We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the Paralympic ecosystem and making resources available for differently abled athletes in our nation'', the bank's MD, Padmaja Chunduru said.

''We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the Paralympic ecosystem and making resources available for differently abled athletes in our nation'', the bank's MD, Padmaja Chunduru said.

''Even though the Paralympic movement is at a nascent stage in India, several young and talented athletes have been training rigorously to represent India in an international arena.It is our belief that this initiative will empower many athletes to take up sports as a career...'', she added. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to begin from August 24, in Tokyo. PTI VIJ



(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

