Cricket-India's Shardul Thakur ruled out of second test against England

Seamer Shardul Thakur will miss the second test against England that starts at Lord's on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, India skipper Virat Kohli said on the eve of the match. Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first test at Trent Bridge, did not train with the team this week but should be fit for the third test at Headingley.

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma. England, meanwhile, have injury troubles of their own, with seamer Stuart Broad set to miss out due to a calf problem and fellow pacer James Anderson doubtful with a tight quad.

The two sides drew the opening game of the five-match series in Nottingham last week after the final day was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

