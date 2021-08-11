Lahiri looks to improve FedEx Cup position at Wyndham before play-offs

India's Anirban Lahiri will be looking to improve his position on the FedEx Cup standings as the players get ready for the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR regular season.

Lahiri, who missed the play-offs, is however well-placed to get into it this season as he is ranked 118th. The top-125 will start the first leg at Northern Trust Open.

Advertisement

Lahiri, who virtually sealed his place in the play-offs with a tied 3rd finish at Barbasol then played the Olympics, where he was tied 42nd.

The Indian will play the first two rounds with Peter Malnati and JJ Spaun.

Lahiri has had a roller-coaster of a season with a tied 5th finish at Valero Texas Open and tied 3rd at Barbasol but has also missed a lot of cuts. He was struck down with COVID and that did take a toll on his physical fitness. But he is now getting back into shape ahead of Wyndham and the play-offs.

After 11 months of competition the Tour culminates this weekend at the Wyndham Championship. Many of the tournament favourites have long since locked up their spot in the post-season but for many, this presents the final opportunity to make a move to secure a berth at The Northern Trust.

Last year, three players moved from outside the top-125 into the playoffs with their performances at Sedgefield Country Club: Jim Herman, Zach Johnson and Shane Lowry. That was on par with the average to move into the top-125 the last six years, as 18 players have done it in that span. The field includes Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini besides Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, Robert McIntyre, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)