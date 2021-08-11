Soccer-Divisions widen over La Liga's private equity deal

Divisions among Spanish football's power brokers over a tie-up between its elite leagues and a private equity firm widened on Wednesday, as the body representing lower-tier professional sides joined the country's two biggest clubs in rejecting it.

La Liga, which covers the top two soccer divisions, announced last week it would get 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of funding from CVC Capital Partners, with 90% of that going to clubs and the firm in return getting 10% of La Liga's revenue and a 10% stake in most of its business. On Wednesday, Spanish Football Association RFEF, which is responsible professional and amateur clubs from the third division downwards, said the proposed deal increased inequality and could affect the competition's future.

"The RFEF, being aware of the various complaints and comments made by various First and Second Division clubs, has communicated its firm opposition to this agreement," the RFEF said in a statement, drawing an angry response from La Liga president Javier Tebas. He suggested the RFEF had not properly considered the proposal. "Of course, they don't fail to attack La Liga. Instructions must be obeyed... even if they haven't studied the documents!," he said in a tweet.

La Liga later on Wednesday said it had provided the RFEF with all relevant documentation as well as hosting a meeting in which the RFEF did not show any objections. Two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that Goldman Sachs would contribute a 1 billion euro syndicated loan to CVC's planned investment.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid said they would launch civil and criminal lawsuits against Tebas and CVC Capital Partners' chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over the deal. Barcelona are also opposed, with club president Joan Laporta saying the deal was like "mortgaging the club's rights over the next half-century".

