Ensure monetary help to women players unable to meet nourishment requirements: NCW to J’khand govt

The National Commission for Women has asked the Jharkhand government to provide monetary help to women players who are reportedly unable to meet their daily food and nourishment requirements.

The women rights body took cognisance of media reports which stated that 75 women players of the state were living with their families since April 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and most of them belonged to poor economic background.

According to the reports, though women players were entitled to receive Rs 175 per day, they had not received the amount due to which they were unable to meet the nutritional requirements for a player to stay fit.

''One such player is Dipti Kullu of Simdega district of Jharkhand who has brought many gold and silver medals in hockey to the state, but due to financial constraints she is forced to eat only starch rice with salt since the past 17 months,'' the Commission said in its letter to Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh.

''Therefore, the Commission requests you to provide monetary help to the women players unable to meet their daily food and nourishment requirements so that they continue to strive towards achieving and in bringing many more laurels for the state and the country,'' it said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) underlined that attention must be given to poor women players' overall development and training, and the state must consider formulating a scheme wherein the above mentioned issues are addressed.

It also said that action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.

The national women's hockey team created history in the Tokyo Olympics by entering the semifinals of the games for the first time, surpassing all expectations. They, however, lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off.

