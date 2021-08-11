Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold among 10 magical moments of athletics in Tokyo Olympics

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics(track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

ANI | Monte-Carlo | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:40 IST
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics. The 23-year-old Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read. Neeraj had 143,000 followers before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

"Still processing this feeling," he recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

