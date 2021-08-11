Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Foden ruled out for three to four weeks more

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden will be out of action for three to four weeks more, ruling him out of the start of the Premier League season, he said on Wednesday. England have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in early September. City's first league match after the international break is at Leicester City, who beat them in the Community Shield, on Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:41 IST
Soccer-Man City's Foden ruled out for three to four weeks more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden will be out of action for three to four weeks more, ruling him out of the start of the Premier League season, he said on Wednesday. The 21-year-old England international missed last month's European Championship final defeat by Italy on penalties and has been absent from City's pre-season training.

"It (the foot) is still a little bit sore, it's such a shame to do it just before the Euro final, it was really unfortunate but I'm working hard in the gym," Foden told Sky Sports. "Hopefully, I can get back as soon as possible. "I'd say around three to four weeks more. Hopefully, it flies by and I can just get back out on the pitch."

Champions City kick off the season at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and Foden also looks likely to miss the games at promoted Norwich City and Arsenal. England have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in early September.

City's first league match after the international break is at Leicester City, who beat them in the Community Shield, on Sept. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021