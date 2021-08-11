Left Menu

Golf-Oakmont and Merion to host U.S. Opens through to 2050

Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club will host a U.S. Open or U.S. Women's Open in each of the next four decades, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday, ensuring major golf will be played at the two Pennsylvania layouts until 2050.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:47 IST
Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club will host a U.S. Open or U.S. Women's Open in each of the next four decades, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday, ensuring major golf will be played at the two Pennsylvania layouts until 2050. Merion has hosted 18 USGA championships -- the most of any course -- with Oakmont on 17.

Oakmont, which was previously announced as the host site for the 2025 U.S. Open, will stage the 2028 and 2038 U.S. Women's Opens, the 2034, 2042 and 2049 U.S. Opens, and the 2033 Walker Cup. Oakmont becomes the second U.S. Open anchor site along with Pinehurst Resort and Country Club which received the designation last year.

Merion will host four additional Opens – the 2030 U.S. Open, 2034 U.S. Women's Open, 2046 U.S. Women's Open and 2050 U.S. Open, with additional championships to be named in the future. "Oakmont and Merion are iconic in every sense of the word – they're in rare company in golf and continue to test the best in the game," said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships in a statement.

"We're making history and kicking off a new era for our national championships in Pennsylvania, and we couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead." The U.S. Open Championship drives $500 million in economic impact annually to communities across America, according to the USGA .

