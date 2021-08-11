Left Menu

Soccer-No away fans for September internationals due to COVID

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:11 IST
Soccer-No away fans for September internationals due to COVID

Travelling supporters will not be permitted at next month's international fixtures in Europe due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, football's world (FIFA) and European (UEFA) governing bodies said on Wednesday. European nations are slated to play up to three World Cup qualifiers each during the September international window.

In a letter to national associations, FIFA and UEFA said: "Due to the recent COVID-19 spikes in Europe combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window, it has been agreed to apply the same approach as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 14 June 2021 to all matches." The decision pertains to all fixtures in September, with the ruling set to be reviewed for the games scheduled to be played in October and November.

World champions France travel to Ukraine on Sept. 4, while Euro 2020 winners Italy face Switzerland in Basel a day later. England have away games lined up against Poland on Sept. 2 and Hungary on Sept. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021