Stuart Broad to miss 2nd Test with right calf injury: ECB

England will miss the services of Stuart Broad in the second Test against India as the senior fast bowler was on Wednesday ruled out due to a calf injury sustained during a training session ahead of the match starting on Thursday. ''England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test series against India,'' the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

''He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's.'' England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover.

The 24-year-old Saqib, who is of Pakistani descent, has played 16 white-ball games for England -- seven ODIs and nine T20Is -- from which he has taken 21 wickets.

In 22 first-class games, he has picked up 65 wickets.

With Saqib joining the squad, the ECB informed that off-spinner ''Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning.'' Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

He suffered the injury when he slipped while doing a light warm-up jog.

