Left Menu

AOC criticises 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for some Australian Olympians

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday stated that the South Australian Government's decision to ignore expert medical advice and the decision of the National Cabinet by imposing a 28 day period for returning Australian Olympians poses a significant mental health risk for those athletes.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:54 IST
AOC criticises 'cruel' 28-day quarantine for some Australian Olympians
Australian Olympic Committee logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Wednesday stated that the South Australian Government's decision to ignore expert medical advice and the decision of the National Cabinet by imposing a 28 day period for returning Australian Olympians poses a significant mental health risk for those athletes. "The fully vaccinated Australian Olympic Team has returned home and is currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine arrangements at hotels and facilities around Australia, as any other Australian is required to do. No special treatment has been sought," AOC stated in a release.

"However, the South Australian Government has chosen to impose a further mandatory quarantine period when South Australian athletes return from hotel quarantine in Sydney, effectively inflicting a 28 quarantine period for athletes at a time of mental and emotional vulnerability," statement added. Notably, South Australia is the only state to do this. There are 56 team members returning to South Australia with 16 currently quarantined in Sydney.

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll says the decision flies in the face of the expert medical advice of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Chief Medical Officer Dr David Hughes that the mental health of athletes can be severely challenged after returning from a highly constrained Tokyo Games environment into the further isolation of extended lockdown. "While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," said Carroll. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021