Messi: ''I want to lift another Champions League, PSG is right place to achieve it''

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:26 IST
Messi: ''I want to lift another Champions League, PSG is right place to achieve it''
  • Country:
  • France

Lionel Messi said he's ''in the right place'' to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

''My goal and my dream is to be able to lift another Champions. And I think I ended up in the ideal place to try and achieve it,'' Messi said.

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.

