Left Menu

Won't be here today without my mother, says hockey captain Manpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh has credited her mother for his success and said her smile brings a smile to his face too.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 23:39 IST
Won't be here today without my mother, says hockey captain Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh with his mother (Photo: Twitter/Manpreet Singh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh has credited her mother for his success and said her smile brings a smile to his face too. "Just seeing her smile and knowing how proud she is of me brings a smile to my face too - won't be here today without her #therealwinner #loveyoumama," Manpreet Singh tweeted while sharing a heartwarming photo with his mother.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian hockey men and women hockey players from Punjab received a rousing welcome in Amritsar. The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia.

Before this feat, the Manpreet Singh-led side's high ranking was No.4, which they achieved in March 2020 on the back of their scintillating performances in the first three rounds of the second edition of FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. The men in blue finished second in Pool A winning four out of five group phase matches and defeated Great Britain 3-1 in Quarter-Final before losing 5-2 against Belgium in their historic semi-final. However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021