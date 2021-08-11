Won't be here today without my mother, says hockey captain Manpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh has credited her mother for his success and said her smile brings a smile to his face too. "Just seeing her smile and knowing how proud she is of me brings a smile to my face too - won't be here today without her #therealwinner #loveyoumama," Manpreet Singh tweeted while sharing a heartwarming photo with his mother.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian hockey men and women hockey players from Punjab received a rousing welcome in Amritsar. The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia.

Before this feat, the Manpreet Singh-led side's high ranking was No.4, which they achieved in March 2020 on the back of their scintillating performances in the first three rounds of the second edition of FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. The men in blue finished second in Pool A winning four out of five group phase matches and defeated Great Britain 3-1 in Quarter-Final before losing 5-2 against Belgium in their historic semi-final. However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking. (ANI)

