Soccer-Chelsea add UEFA Super Cup to Champions League trophy

Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made two shootout saves as Champions League winners Chelsea beat Spain's Villarreal 6-5 on penalties to add the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy collection on Wednesday.

Extra time had ended 1-1 at Belfast's Windsor Park ground, with Chelsea replacing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Kepa in the final seconds in what turned out to be a master-stroke as penalties loomed. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)