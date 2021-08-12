Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea add UEFA Super Cup to Champions League trophy

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 12-08-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 03:26 IST
Soccer-Chelsea add UEFA Super Cup to Champions League trophy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made two shootout saves as Champions League winners Chelsea beat Spain's Villarreal 6-5 on penalties to add the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy collection on Wednesday.

Extra time had ended 1-1 at Belfast's Windsor Park ground, with Chelsea replacing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Kepa in the final seconds in what turned out to be a master-stroke as penalties loomed. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

