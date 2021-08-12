Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Jones to miss season opener due to concussion protocols

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been ruled out of their Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday because of concussion protocols, manager Juergen Klopp said. "He is fine, but that's the protocol.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:42 IST
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been ruled out of their Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday because of concussion protocols, manager Juergen Klopp said. Jones was substituted during the first half of their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday following a collision.

"He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol," Klopp told Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440574-curtis-jones-fitness-latest. "He is fine, but that's the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think." The 20-year-old is the second player to be ruled out ahead of their league opener after defender Andy Robertson sustained ligament damage.

