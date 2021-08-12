Soccer-Liverpool's Jones to miss season opener due to concussion protocols

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been ruled out of their Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday because of concussion protocols, manager Juergen Klopp said. Jones was substituted during the first half of their pre-season friendly win against Osasuna on Monday following a collision.

"He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol," Klopp told Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/440574-curtis-jones-fitness-latest. "He is fine, but that's the protocol. He is available for training from Sunday on I think." The 20-year-old is the second player to be ruled out ahead of their league opener after defender Andy Robertson sustained ligament damage.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)