Left Menu

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra rises to number 2 in world rankings

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 07:47 IST
Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra rises to number 2 in world rankings
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will get Rs 2.51 crore (Photo/ Neeraj Chopra Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old athlete is only behind German athlete Johannes Vetter who has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics. Meanwhile, Neeraj has a score of 1315 in men's javelin throw after his Tokyo Olympics gold. The star athlete's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by the World Athletics.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read. Neeraj had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics but now has a staggering 3.2 million, making him the most followed track and field athlete in the world.

"Still processing this feeling," he recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021