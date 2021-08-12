Eng vs Ind: Always special to play a Test match at Lord's, says Root

England skipper Joe Root expressed excitement about playing a Test match at Lord's ahead of the second game against India on Thursday. The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the match.

Root on Wednesday shared a picture of him walking out of the ground after training ahead of the "big week". "Always special to play a Test match at Lord's. Big week ahead," Root tweeted.

Meanwhile, England's fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India. The Seamer has sustained a tear to his right calf. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's. Moreover, England and India on Wednesday were fined 40 per cent of their match fees and penalised two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test in Nottingham.

As a team, we are not pleased that we lost those two points because of the slow over-rate. That factor is in our control, we made up a few overs and we were just short by two overs in the end," said Kohli during a virtual press conference. "Basically, we have to keep up with the pace of the game. You do not want to be too far behind in the game that you are not able to make up overs. As you said, points are very very crucial," he added.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration. (ANI)

