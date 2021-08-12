Roston Chase included as West Indies name squad for first Test against Pakistan

Left Menu

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first Test match against Pakistan which gets underway from Thursday.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 12-08-2021 09:41 IST
The two-match Test Match presented will be played at Sabina Park from August 12. (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first Test match against Pakistan which gets underway from Thursday. The two-match Test Match presented will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. This series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) to find the best Test team in the world.

Roger Harper, lead selector of the senior men's team said: "The Selection Panel chose a squad that provides both pace and spin bowling options. With Roston Chase included, variety was considered in the selection of Jomel Warrican. "It is good to have Nkrumah Bonner back. The team does very well when our batsmen score centuries as we saw against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. So, I look forward to our batsmen scoring big," he added.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to attend the matches. West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Travelling Reserves: Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies has a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eighth series played in the Caribbean.

In the last meeting between the two sides in 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

