Left Menu

Gutted to be ruled out of India series, Broad to focus on Ashes

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a gutted Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:59 IST
Gutted to be ruled out of India series, Broad to focus on Ashes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a ''gutted'' Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.

The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm-up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

''Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles than during the warm-up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I'd been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg,'' Broad wrote on his Instagram account. ''I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realized he was nowhere near me I knew I was in trouble.

''Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. A big focus in my brain,'' he added The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week.

Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test. England takes on India in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021