Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nishikori withdraws from Toronto Masters with shoulder injury; Boxing-Pacquiao not taking last-minute replacement Ugas lightly and more

Tennis-Nishikori withdraws from Toronto Masters with shoulder injury

Japan's Kei Nishikori became the latest withdrawal from the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto on Wednesday with a shoulder injury. Nishikori, a finalist at the Canadian hardcourt stop in 2016, had been set to face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in a second-round clash on Wednesday but dropped out complaining of right shoulder pain.

Boxing-Pacquiao not taking last-minute replacement Ugas lightly

Manny Pacquiao said on Wednesday that Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who agreed to put his WBA welterweight championship belt on the line against the Filipino southpaw on short notice, is not to be underestimated. Pacquiao was preparing to fight WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas but a retinal tear forced the American to withdraw, and on Tuesday Ugas was announced as Pacquiao's new opponent.

Soccer-U.S. businessman John Textor buys stake in Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace said on Wednesday that U.S. businessman John Textor has joined its board of directors and has also become the club's newest investor. The Guardian newspaper reported that Textor's investment of 87.5 million pounds ($121.34 million) is believed to be a substantial percentage of the club, close to Chairman Steve Parish's 18% controlling stake.

Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he wanted to power Paris St Germain to their first Champions League trophy, putting the tearful farewell he bade to Barcelona behind him after signing a two-year contract with the deep-pocketed French soccer powerhouse. Messi joined the star-studded PSG as a free agent after Barcelona, where he began and always imagined he would play out his career, acknowledged last week they could no longer afford him.

MLB roundup: Bobby Dalbec's 5 RBIs help Red Sox to 20-8 win

Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 on Wednesday night. Dalbec (2-for-3) knocked a three-run triple in the fifth inning after hitting a two-run single in the fourth. Eovaldi (10-7) allowed three hits and walked one to earn his first victory since July 1 versus Kansas City.

Olympics-South Australia stands firm on double quarantine for returning Olympians

South Australia's government on Thursday said it would not back down on its requirement for 16 Olympians returning from Tokyo via Sydney to quarantine for a total of 28 days, a ruling the Australian Olympic Committee has described as "cruel". The athletes were expecting to quarantine for 14 days, as all those arriving in Australia from overseas must, but the extra fortnight is a South Australia requirement for recent visitors to Sydney.

Top horse racing trainer pleads guilty in New York in global doping scheme

A prominent horse racing trainer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to involvement in what U.S. prosecutors have called a global scheme to systematically drug horses and cheat the betting public. Jorge Navarro admitted in federal court in Manhattan to involvement in a conspiracy to administer performance-enhancing drugs to horses, in order to win more prize money at racetracks.

Soccer-Row deepens over La Liga private equity deal

Squabbling between Spanish football's power brokers over a tie-up between its elite leagues and a private equity firm intensified on Wednesday, as the body representing lower-tier professional sides joined the two biggest in rejecting it. La Liga, which covers the top two soccer divisions, announced last week it would get 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of funding from CVC Capital Partners, with 90% of that going to clubs and the firm in return getting 10% of La Liga's revenue and a 10% stake in most of its business.

Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier trade social media jabs

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have never fought in the octagon. But that doesn't mean they haven't traded verbal jabs with each other over the years. The two called each other out over Twitter on Wednesday, leading some to believe that a fight between the two might finally come to fruition.

Olympics-'Gold in our eyes': Chiles relishes hard-fought silver medal

After the U.S. women's gymnastics team won silver at the Tokyo Olympics without leader Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles had a message for her good friend as they stood shoulder to shoulder on the podium. The team would not be getting used to second place.

