EXCLUSIVE-Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens

Soccer star Lionel Messi's financial package in his move to French club Paris St Germain includes a payment in crypto currency fan tokens, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Argentine Messi left Spanish side Barcelona and signed signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

