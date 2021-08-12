Soccer-Norwich sign Greece winger Tzolis from PAOK

Norwich City have signed winger Christos Tzolis on a five-year deal from Greek side PAOK, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that Norwich would pay 10 million pounds for the 19-year-old Greece international.

Tzolis registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances as PAOK finished runners-up in the Super League and won the Greek Cup last season. Earlier this week, American forward Josh Sargent joined his former Werder Bremen team mate Milot Rashica at Norwich, while Chelsea's Billy Gilmour arrived on a season-long loan.

Advertisement

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, defender Ben Gibson and goalkeeper Angus Gunn are also among the new signings. Norwich won the second-tier Championship last season to earn promotion to the Premier League. They begin their 2021-22 campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)