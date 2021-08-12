Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Root puts visitors into bat, Ishant replaces injured Shardul

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. Having won the toss, England captain Joe Root said: "Going to bowl. Obviously a tinge of green but it's more the overhead conditions. Got three changes: Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, Ali for Lawrence. Do think it will spin at some point, it generally does here. Ali an experienced campaigner, offers us runs and wickets. Anderson went through all of the hurdles you have to jump when you think there could be something wrong. No issues there."

India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Same, we would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change." India made one change to the line-up as the side brought in Ishant Sharma in place of the injured Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, England made three changes, and the hosts brought in Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood in place of Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Stuart Broad.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, England pacer Stuart Broad was ruled out of the Test series against India after sustaining a tear to his right calf. The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)