Cricket-England win toss and opt to bowl in second test at Lord's

It gives us a great opportunity to take wickets this morning and put pressure on that way," Root said. The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second test against India at Lord's on Thursday, with a spell of rain delaying proceedings. England made three changes to their squad with seamer Stuart Broad ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a tear in his right calf although James Anderson kept his place after overcoming a tight quad.

The hosts called up Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood with Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence making way. England also released Ollie Pope from the squad after the batsman did not play in the rain-hit opening match. "There is a tinge of green to the wicket but it's more the overhead conditions. It gives us a great opportunity to take wickets this morning and put pressure on that way," Root said.

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out. India made one change to their side, bringing in Ishant Sharma in place of fellow paceman Shardul Thakur, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Thakur, who took four wickets in the first test, should be fit for the third game at Headingley.

"We would have bowled first but it's not a bad day to be batting first. It's an opportunity to put a decent total on the board," India skipper Virat Kohli said.

