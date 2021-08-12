Anurag Thakur felicitates young winners of S.O.L.V.E.D Challenge

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur conferred the National Youth Awards 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. Commemorating the International Youth Day 2021, ten young winning entrepreneur teams of the agri-enterprise challenge S.O.L.V.E.D 2021 (Social Objectives-Led Volunteer Enterprise Development) were also felicitated by Shri Anurag Thakur. Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, M/o YAS Smt. Usha Sharma; UN Resident Coordinator, Ms DeirdeBoydand Joint Secretary, Youth Affairs, Shri Asit Singh were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking at the award ceremony Shri Anurag Thakur said, "Today marks the annual celebration of International Youth Day, designated by the United Nations (UN). International Youth Day is not just a day on the calendar. The youth of India while being the "Future of India" is more importantly "India's Present". They are the drivers of ideas and innovation in this age of AI - "AatmaNirbhar Innovation".

Advertisement

Shri Anurag Thakur added, "This year the International Youth Day theme focuses on transforming food systems; youth engagement is key to this transformation. Agri-Tech innovations led by the youth are driving new emerging trends in this sector. The success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people. The Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi has prioritised various initiatives towards professional education, skilling, startup funding for our young citizens. We aim to make India's youth the world's largest skills. I congratulate all the National Youth Award Winners. Our objective in conferring the awards has been to motivate young persons to achieve excellence."

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Deirde Boyd said that India has much to share with the world, it has a large population of young people. Young people have the power to effect change, they have fresh and innovative ideas for the progress of the country. Young people across the world play a critical role in sustainable development.

Secretary Department of Youth Affairs, Smt. Usha Sharma said that Youth of India have been playing a multifaceted role as change-maker, innovators, young entrepreneurs and selfless volunteer safeguarding community interests.

Total 22 National Youth awards were given in individual and organisations categories. Total 14 awards were given for NYA 2017-18, which includes 10 awards in individual category and 4 awards in Organization category. Total 8 awards were given for NYA 2018-19 which includes 7 awards in individual category and 1 award in Organization category. The award comprises a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- to organization respectively.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organizations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship, community service etc.

The objective of the awards is to motivate young persons to achieve excellence in the field of national development and social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organizations working with the youth for national development including social service.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with United Nations Volunteers and the United Nations Development Program had launched the S.O.L.V.E.D Challenge in December 2020 for youth from rural, suburban and urban India, to identify and nurture innovative, youth-led entrepreneurial solutions in the agri-food value chain. Over 850 youth applied from across India and after many rounds of contests and training, 10 winners emerged from a spread of states including Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat.

(With Inputs from PIB)