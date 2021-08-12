Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Pant sharpens wicket-keeping skills alongside hosts' slip-cordon

Before the start of play on Day 1 of the second Test, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was seen practicing his skills along with the English slip-cordon. This comes as a fresh change as it is rare that opposition players practice together alongside half an hour prior to the start of a Test match.

Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. Having won the toss, England captain Joe Root said: "Going to bowl. Obviously a tinge of green but it's more the overhead conditions. Got three changes: Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, Ali for Lawrence. Do think it will spin at some point, it generally does here. Ali an experienced campaigner, offers us runs and wickets. Anderson went through all of the hurdles you have to jump when you think there could be something wrong. No issues there."

India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Same, we would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change." India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood. (ANI)

