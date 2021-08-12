Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern defender Pavard out for weeks with ankle injury-coach

Bayern Munich will be without versatile defender Benjamin Pavard for several weeks after he injured ligaments in his left ankle, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday. "He could start and then we would see how long his legs can carry him." Bayern are eager for a winning start on Friday after failing to win any of their four warm-up matches. "Gladbach have a tough and ambitious team," Nagelsmann said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:32 IST
Soccer-Bayern defender Pavard out for weeks with ankle injury-coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich will be without versatile defender Benjamin Pavard for several weeks after he injured ligaments in his left ankle, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday. The German champions launch their Bundesliga season at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday as they aim for their 10th successive league title but are struggling with their defence. "This is very, very frustrating," Nagelsmann told an online news conference. "He had left a very good impression and was a central part of my plans. He is very versatile but he will now be out for a few weeks. We don't know exactly how long yet."

Nagelsmann said he would not be wasting any time complaining about the latest setback, after a far-from-perfect pre-season preparation with players coming back late due to injuries or international duty. Nagelsmann does have defender Alphonso Davies back in training following his recovery from his own ligament injury but the Canadian, still lacking fitness, is unlikely to last an entire game.

"He is a candidate for the starting lineup but is not likely ready yet to play over 90 minutes," said Nagelsmann, who joined from RB Leipzig, succeeding Hansi Flick. "He could start and then we would see how long his legs can carry him." Bayern are eager for a winning start on Friday after failing to win any of their four warm-up matches.

"Gladbach have a tough and ambitious team," Nagelsmann said. "They will be a challenge because every team is fully motivated against Bayern. Nobody wants us to win the 10th straight league title."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021