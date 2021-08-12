JSW Group announces cash rewards for Tokyo Olympic medallist

The JSW Group on Thursday announced cash awards for India's Tokyo Olympic medallists and their support staff with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became the country's first track and field athlete to win a bar of gold.

India produced its best-ever performance at the recently concluded Tokyo Games where the country's athletes won seven medals, including gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Advertisement

Javelin thrower Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance. ''Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Rs 1 crore cash grant while his coach Klaus Bartonietz and Physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha will be awarded Rs 10 lakhs each,'' a media release stated.

Silver medallists weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who opened India's account on the first day of competitions, and wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who became only the second grappler from the country to win a silver will get 20 lakhs each while their coaches Vijay Sharma and Satpal Singh will receive Rs 5 lakh each.

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 15 lakh each.

''Bajrang Punia will be awarded Rs 15 lakhs while his coach Emzarios Bentinidis & Physiotherapist Manish Chetri will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs each.'' ''P V Sindhu will be awarded Rs 15 lakh while her coach Park Tae-Sang will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs.

''Lovlina Borgohain will be awarded Rs 15 lakhs while her coaches Raffaele Bergamasco and Sandhya Gurung will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs each,'' the release stated.

The members of the men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 2 lakhs each along with head coach Graham Reid, head physio, and assistant coach.

''A grant of Rs 1 lakhs each will also be awarded to 4 other Coaching Staff.'' Parth Jindal, Founder of Inspire Institute of Sport and JSW Sports said "These Indian athletes created history for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in more ways than one. ''This year's performance has been the tipping point for India to acknowledge and recognize our sporting achievement and potential on a global stage. I am confident that we can expect India to perform even better at Paris 2024,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)