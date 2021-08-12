Left Menu

The Hundred: Mandhana, Harmanpreet to return home

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's run at the inaugural edition of the Hundred has come to an end as both batters will be returning home.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:53 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's run at the inaugural edition of the Hundred has come to an end as both batters will be returning home. Southern Brave's Mandhana is returning home to spend some time with her family ahead of the multi-format series against Australia, while Manchester Originals' Harmanpreet has a quad injury and hence she will not be taking any further part in the Hundred, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we've been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead," Mandhana said in an official statement. "I'll be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form. It's been a fantastic competition to be involved in and I've really enjoyed it," she added.

Mandhana played her final match of the Hundred on Wednesday as she played an innings of 78 runs off just 52 balls. Overall, she scored 167 runs from seven innings. On the other hand, Harmanpreet aggregated 104 runs from three innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

