Cricket-India see off swinging ball before rain forces early lunch

India made a steady start to reach 46 for no loss from 18.4 overs at lunch on the opening day of a rain-hit second test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

England's pace bowlers got plenty of movement in overcast conditions after the start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to showers, but they had little reward after captain Joe Root chose to bowl first. India's opening batsmen Rohith Sharma (35 not out) and KL Rahul (10 not out) played well through a testing early phase - with the team's first boundary coming in the 13th over off Sam Curran - and were looking comfortable when rain stopped play.

The teams were forced to head into the lunch break early. England made three changes to their squad with seamer Stuart Broad ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a tear in his right calf, although James Anderson kept his place after overcoming a tight quad.

The hosts called up Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood with Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence making way. England also released Ollie Pope from the squad after the batsman did not play in the rain-hit opening match. The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

India made one change to their side, bringing in Ishant Sharma in place of fellow paceman Shardul Thakur, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Thakur, who took four wickets in the first test, should be fit for the third game at Headingley.

