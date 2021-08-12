Left Menu

Athletics-Double Olympic champion Jacobs will not compete again until 2022

Double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Thursday he would not compete again until 2022. Jacobs' manager Marcello Magnani told Reuters there were no injuries or other health reasons behind his decision to take a break. "It is simply that Marcell has given so much this year, all he had, so to insist (on competing) would only mean risking an injury", he added.

Updated: 12-08-2021 20:28 IST
Double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Thursday he would not compete again until 2022. Asked by a follower on his Instagram profile when he would compete again, the Italian sprinter wrote "2022".

There are five Diamond League events left in the season, including the two-day finale in Zurich on Sept. 8-9. Jacobs' manager Marcello Magnani told Reuters there were no injuries or other health reasons behind his decision to take a break.

"It is simply that Marcell has given so much this year, all he had, so to insist (on competing) would only mean risking an injury", he added. At the Tokyo Olympics, Jacobs became the first Italian to win 100 metres gold and was part of his country's triumphant 4x100 metres relay team.

