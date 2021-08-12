Left Menu

Soccer-Contract situation 'resolved', says Leeds boss Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa's contract situation has been "resolved", the Argentine said on Thursday, ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Manchester United over the weekend. Bielsa did not specify if he had signed a new deal but indicated that he would be at Elland Road for at least another season.

"The contract situation is one that is already resolved... one year is habitual," Bielsa told reporters. The 66-year-old, who took charge of Leeds in 2018 and led them to promotion to the Premier League two seasons later, commended the owners for investing in training facilities and infrastructure, calling Leeds an extraordinary club.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones," said Bielsa, who guided the side to a ninth-placed finish last season. Bielsa confirmed that defender Diego Llorente will miss the opening two weeks of the season, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who arrived late for pre-season following his involvement with England at Euro 2020, could be in line for selection at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I'm satisfied with the group I'm working with... I couldn't tell you about hypothetical situations but what I can tell you is the group of players I have I'm happy with," he added.

