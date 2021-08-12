Left Menu

India 157/2 at tea on Day 1 at Lord's

India reached 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England here on Thursday. England opted to bowl after winning the toss.

India reached 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England here on Thursday. England opted to bowl after winning the toss. Opener Rohit Sharma was bowled by veteran English seamer James Anderson after playing a superlative knock of 83, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved century at the Lord's.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 157/2 in 52 overs (Rohit Sharma 83, K L Rahul 55 batting; James Anderson 2/28).

