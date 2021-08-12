Cricket-Windies win toss, decide to field against Pakistan

Left Menu

The West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Thursday.

The West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Thursday. It is the first of a two-test series, both being played in the Jamaican capital, and the home side made two changes to their lineup after losing the two-test series to South Africa in St Lucia in June.

Nkrumah Bonner replaces Shai Hope in a bid to strengthen the batting line-up while Jomel Warrican comes into the bowling attack for Shannon Gabriel, who has been given time off to work on his fitness. Pakistan made three changes from their last test in Zimbabwe in May, when they won a two-match series, with Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas coming into the team

Teams: West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

