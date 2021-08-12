The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *Report of day 1 of the second Test between India and England in London.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-SHOOT-IND-NRAI-EVALUATION Tokyo Debacle: NRAI executives to be assessed, three-part review underway By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) An ''individual with the right credentials'' is set to evaluate the performance of the Indian shooting federation's executives, which will form part of a three-way review prompted by the shooters' horror run at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-AWARDS National Sports Awards function delayed to include performers at Tokyo Paralympics New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The National Sports Awards function, which is held on August 29 every year, has been pushed back since the government wants the selection panel to consider the performances of the para athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympics.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-IND-SENDOFF 54-member Indian team for Tokyo Paralympics accorded warm send-off New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A 54-member Indian team for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics was on Thursday accorded a warm send-off by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the national governing body, with high hopes that the country will return with its best ever performance.

SPO-WREST-WFI-COACHES WFI to listen wrestlers' view on foreign coaches' fresh contracts, says no to private NGO interference By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday said it will consider feedback from Tokyo Games medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya before deciding their coaching staff in the new Olympic cycle but will not accept any interference of NGOs like JSW and OGQ in the name of support to athletes. SPO-ATH-NEERAJ-RANKING After Olympic gold, Neeraj jumps 14 places to 2nd in world rankings New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra gained a whopping 14 places to occupy the second spot in the men's javelin throw world rankings after his historic gold in the Tokyo Games. SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-KARTHIK Siraj shushing Bairstow was unnecessary, he will learn from this: Dinesh Karthik London, Aug 12 (PTI) Dinesh Karthik feels Mohammad Siraj's act of shushing Jonny Bairstow after getting the England batsman out in the first Test was unnecessary and that is something the India pacer will learn as he progresses in his promising international career.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Langer in heated confrontation with CA staffer over Bangladesh video: report Sydney, Aug 12 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin langer was reportedly involved in a confrontation with a Cricket Australia staffer over a video posted on the board's website, showing the Bangladesh players celebrating their maiden series win against the tourists last week.

SPO-CRI-BROAD Gutted to be ruled out of India series, Broad to focus on Ashes London, Aug 12 (PTI) After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a ''gutted'' Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.

SPO-BOX-WBC-IND World Boxing Council announces formation of India committee New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced the formation of its India committee in collaboration with the Indian Boxing Council. SPO-OLY-JSW-REWARDS JSW Group announces cash rewards for Tokyo Olympic medallist Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The JSW Group on Thursday announced cash awards for India's Tokyo Olympic medallists and their support staff with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became the country's first track and field athlete to win a gold.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-COACH Indian women's cricket team fielding coach, trainer set to be replaced New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) India women's cricket team fielding coach Abhay Sharma, who was praised by the players for his work on the UK tour, has not entered the bio-bubble in Bengaluru ahead of the Australia tour and is set to be replaced alongside trainer Naresh Ramdas.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-YWC Komalika makes final, eyes successive world championship titles Wroclaw, Aug 12 (PTI) Promising Indian archer Komalika Bari, who is the reigning under-18 recurve world champion, remained in hunt for a successive title at under-21 level by sailing into the final of the Youth World Championships here on Thursday.

