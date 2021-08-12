Left Menu

Cycling-Olympic champion Carapaz to ride golden bike in Vuelta

His Ineos Grenadiers team unveiled the new paint job on his Pinarello bike on Thursday, ahead of the start of the Grand Tour this weekend in Burgos. Carapaz, a former winner of the Giro d'Italia, produced a sensational finishing burst in the Olympic road race, soloing to victory at the Fuji Speedway after dropping his rivals.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:16 IST
Cycling-Olympic champion Carapaz to ride golden bike in Vuelta

Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz will ride the Vuelta a Espana on a gold-painted bike to celebrate his Tokyo victory. His Ineos Grenadiers team unveiled the new paint job on his Pinarello bike on Thursday, ahead of the start of the Grand Tour this weekend in Burgos.

Carapaz, a former winner of the Giro d'Italia, produced a sensational finishing burst in the Olympic road race, soloing to victory at the Fuji Speedway after dropping his rivals. He became only the second Ecuadorean to win an Olympic gold after Jefferson Perez in the 20km walk at Atlanta 1996.

Carapaz will be one of three leaders in the Ineos team along with Colombia's Egan Bernal and Britain's Adam Yates. "It is true that we have several options for the general classification, but it will be the road that puts everyone in their place," Carapaz told a news conference.

Carapaz said that if he cannot challenge for the general classification his next aim will be a stage win. "I have not yet won stages in the Vuelta, I hope that this year the opportunity will come for me," he said. "It is something that I will try, because it is another of my objectives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021