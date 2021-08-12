Cricket-Rohit misses century as India take control of rain-hit second test

India's Rohit Sharma fell short of a well-deserved century as the visitors reached a commanding position at 157-2 at tea on the opening day of a rain-hit second test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Rohit saw off the early threat of England's pace bowlers and looked set for his eighth test ton before being bowled for 83 by James Anderson after sharing a superb partnership with opening partner KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 55. England's pace bowlers got plenty of movement in overcast conditions after the start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to showers, but they had little reward thereafter as captain Joe Root was left to rue his decision to bowl.

India's openers played steadily through a challenging early phase and looked comfortable when a spell of rain stopped play and forced the first session to end early. Having reached his first half-century in England after the break, Rohit top-edged paceman Mark Wood for a six in the 26th before majestically pulling him for a boundary two overs later.

After negotiating two deliveries that went away, Rohit was surprised by one that came in, much to the delight of Anderson who overcame a tight quad to keep his place in the team. Anderson struck again in the 50th over as Cheteshwar Pujara fell for nine after edging an outswinger to Jonny Bairstow at third slip to leave the visitors at 150-2.

But Rahul raised the scoring rate after Rohit's exit and brought up his half-century. Virat Kohli was batting on zero. England, who are without seamer Stuart Broad due to a right calf tear, called up Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Wood with Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence making way.

The sides drew the first game of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

