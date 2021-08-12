Head coach Marcelo Biesla signs new contract with Leeds United

Premier League club Leeds United on Thursday confirmed that head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new contract to remain in charge at Elland Road. The Argentine has agreed a fresh one-year-deal, running until the end of the 2021/22 season. Bielsa took over Leeds ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and completely transformed the club's fortunes on the pitch, creating a unique and relentless attacking philosophy.

Speaking about his commitment, Bielsa in an official release said: "From my point of view this is an extraordinary club. It's not often you have a club who designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training." "In this sense, Leeds have made a significant contribution economically for the tools for a manager to prepare his players to be the ideal ones. Everything that we need in this area, the club has resolved it with a very high investment," he added.

In his second season, Leeds went on to win the Sky Bet Championship title by 10 points, resulting in promotion back to the Premier League. On the club's return to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years, Leeds finished ninth, securing the highest points tally by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign.

The Whites also recorded a number of impressive away victories against the likes of Manchester City and Leicester City, whilst went undefeated at home against the top four sides in the division. Bielsa will now begin his fourth season in charge of Leeds, who take on Manchester United in the first league game of the season on Saturday, looking to further improve his already impressive legacy.

In total, Bielsa has taken charge of 140 matches during his time at Leeds and boasts a hugely impressive win ratio of 52.85 per cent. (ANI)

