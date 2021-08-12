Soccer-Lukaku joins Chelsea from Inter Milan on five-year deal
12-08-2021
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Chelsea for a second spell on a five-year deal from Inter Milan, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
"One of the most prolific strikers in European football, Lukaku has returned to the club he supported as a young boy and where he has unfinished business, having been on our books between 2011 and 2014," read a club statement.
