Soccer-Lukaku joins Chelsea from Inter Milan on five-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:40 IST
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Chelsea for a second spell on a five-year deal from Inter Milan, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

"One of the most prolific strikers in European football, Lukaku has returned to the club he supported as a young boy and where he has unfinished business, having been on our books between 2011 and 2014," read a club statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

