Left Menu

Athletics-Briton Ujah among four suspended for alleged anti-doping breaches

British sprinter Chijindu Ujah is among four athletes who have been suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:57 IST
Athletics-Briton Ujah among four suspended for alleged anti-doping breaches

British sprinter Chijindu Ujah is among four athletes who have been suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Ujah was part of the British team who won the silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Games.

The other three athletes suspended are Moroccan 1,500 metres runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo. In a statement, the AIU said it worked closely with the International Testing Agency during the Games and provided the intelligence to carry out specific target testing on two of the four athletes.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games," the AIU added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021