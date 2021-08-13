Left Menu

Cricket-Rahul, Rohit fire as India make England bowlers toil at Lord's

Rohit looked set for his maiden overseas test century before being bowled by Anderson, but his 126-run stand with Rahul laid the foundation for their side. CHALLENGING EARLY PHASE India's openers played steadily through a challenging early phase and looked increasingly comfortable at the crease when a spell of rain stopped play and brought an early end to the opening session. Having reached his first half-century in England after the break, Rohit top-edged paceman Mark Wood for a six before majestically pulling him for four.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 00:03 IST
Cricket-Rahul, Rohit fire as India make England bowlers toil at Lord's

India batsman KL Rahul cracked a superb unbeaten century and Rohit Sharma made 83 as the visitors reached a strong position at 276-3 after the opening day of a rain-hit second test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Rahul dropped anchor early in his innings as Rohit led the charge before switching gears to bring up his sixth test century following an impressive 84 in the first innings of the drawn first test of the five-match series https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/rain-plays-spoilsport-nottingham-test-ends-dull-draw-2021-08-08/#:~:text=NOTTINGHAM%2C%20England%2C%20Aug%208%20(,a%20final%20day%20on%20Sunday.&text=Both%20Root%20and%20his%20India,game%20of%20an%20exciting%20finish. Rahul's knock of 127 not out included 12 fours and a six.

England seamer James Anderson dismissed Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara to give the hosts hope of clawing their way back but India skipper Virat Kohli (42) stitched together a 117-run partnership with Rahul before departing. Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on one at the close.

Earlier, England's pace bowlers got plenty of movement in overcast conditions after the start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to rain, but they had little reward thereafter as captain Joe Root was left to rue his decision to bowl. Rohit looked set for his maiden overseas test century before being bowled by Anderson, but his 126-run stand with Rahul laid the foundation for their side.

CHALLENGING EARLY PHASE India's openers played steadily through a challenging early phase and looked increasingly comfortable at the crease when a spell of rain stopped play and brought an early end to the opening session.

Having reached his first half-century in England after the break, Rohit top-edged paceman Mark Wood for a six before majestically pulling him for four. After negotiating two deliveries that went away, Rohit was bowled by one that came in, much to the delight of Anderson who overcame a tight quad to keep his place in the team.

Anderson struck again in the 50th over when Cheteshwar Pujara fell for nine after edging an outswinger to Jonny Bairstow at third slip to leave the visitors at 150-2 shortly before tea. Rahul unleashed a wide range of strokes to raise his scoring rate and brought up his ton in the company of Kohli, who looked at ease after a tense start only to nick one to Root off Ollie Robinson late in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021