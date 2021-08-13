Left Menu

Soccer-Sterling hopes for more goals after big signing Grealish's arrival

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling believes the club's 100 million-pound ($138.11 million) record signing Jack Grealish will help him score more goals as Pep Guardiola's team aim to retain their Premier League title this season.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 07:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 07:58 IST
Soccer-Sterling hopes for more goals after big signing Grealish's arrival

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling believes the club's 100 million-pound ($138.11 million) record signing Jack Grealish will help him score more goals as Pep Guardiola's team aim to retain their Premier League title this season. Sterling scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, 17 fewer than he did in the 2019-20 campaign, as City won the title and reached the final of the Champions League.

The 26-year-old backed Grealish to thrive at City after the former Aston Villa captain moved to the Etihad Stadium last week, becoming the most expensive player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 in Premier League history. "He (Grealish) is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative," Sterling told City's website https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/raheem-sterling-on-jack-grealish-63764394.

"It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally. "When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here."

Grealish, who wears the number 10 jersey which was vacated by the departure of City's long-serving striker Sergio Aguero, made his debut for the club in last weekend's Community Shield defeat by Leicester City. The England midfielder will be hoping to play his first Premier League match for City in their league opener at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7241 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021