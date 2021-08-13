Soccer-Sterling hopes for more goals after big signing Grealish's arrival

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling believes the club's 100 million-pound ($138.11 million) record signing Jack Grealish will help him score more goals as Pep Guardiola's team aim to retain their Premier League title this season. Sterling scored 14 goals in all competitions last season, 17 fewer than he did in the 2019-20 campaign, as City won the title and reached the final of the Champions League.

The 26-year-old backed Grealish to thrive at City after the former Aston Villa captain moved to the Etihad Stadium last week, becoming the most expensive player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/man-city-sign-playmaker-grealish-villa-six-year-deal-2021-08-05 in Premier League history. "He (Grealish) is a player that always wants the ball, he gets in good pockets of space and he is creative," Sterling told City's website https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/raheem-sterling-on-jack-grealish-63764394.

"It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally. "When you add good players to your team it is always a good thing. He is a player I believe can truly have a great career here."

Grealish, who wears the number 10 jersey which was vacated by the departure of City's long-serving striker Sergio Aguero, made his debut for the club in last weekend's Community Shield defeat by Leicester City. The England midfielder will be hoping to play his first Premier League match for City in their league opener at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7241 pounds)

