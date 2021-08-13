Soccer-Southampton's Vestergaard set to join Leicester, says Hasenhuettl

Left Menu

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is set to complete a move to fellow Premier League side Leicester City subject to a medical, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl confirmed.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is set to complete a move to fellow Premier League side Leicester City subject to a medical, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl confirmed. British media reported that a deal worth 15 million pounds ($20.72 million) has been agreed for the 29-year-old Denmark international, who joined Southampton from Borussia Moenchengladbach three years ago.

Vestergaard played in all six of Denmark's games at the European Championship in July as they reached the semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to England at Wembley. "He is doing the medical check, and when that is done, the deal is done," Hasenhuettl told a news conference on Thursday.

"He will go to Leicester, then it is for us to replace him and this is what we will do in the future. "We've made the squad bigger, with players with a future at this club. There is still one position to fill because we have lost Jannik."

Hasenhuettl has strengthened Southampton's forward line after last season's top scorer Danny Ings joined Aston Villa earlier this month, signing Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers and Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Southampton, who finished 15th last season, begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Everton on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

