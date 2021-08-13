CricBro Launches as a One Stop Destination for all things Cricket

For a cricket-crazy nation, CricBro isn't just another cricket site. Launching amidst the India vs England Test Series, CricBro aims to become India's biggest network to connect cricket fans to share tips. With cricket experts on board from across the country, CricBro will offer users guidance, analysis, and expert tips about ongoing matches. The user-friendly platform is an opportunity for cricket enthusiasts to sharpen their cricket-related tipping skills helping them become professionals in the industry. Users visiting CricBro will get an opportunity to engage with experts from the field at absolutely no cost. Built upon a robust algorithm, CricBro will determine who deserves to get recognized as a top tip expert on the CricBro Leaderboard, on the basis of accuracy and success rate. CricBro also provides informative content for detailed reviews of the current best bookmakers in the market, guidelines on how to invest in sports from every fundamental direction needed to reach a level of proficiency.

Speaking on the launch, a CricBro spokesperson said, "CricBro streamlines the manner in which cricket-related tips are shared across the industry. CricBro is home to pre-game analysis based on predictions and calculations made on any particular match by the CricBro community. The platform has already seen interest from experienced tip experts across India as well as from cricket fans making it a level playing field." Users can sign-up on CricBro by sharing basic details and become a part of a growing community of cricket enthusiasts. About CricBro Launched in 2021, CricBro is a platform for sharing information and tips related to cricket matches across the world. The platform is home to some of India's top cricket experts and is open for cricket fans who are looking to sharpen their skillset. For more information, please visit mobile.cricbro.com.

India Ka Pehla Tipster Platform - CricBro - YouTube Image: CricBro launches in India

