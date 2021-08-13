Sharma lone Indian under par at Cazoo Classic

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a two-under 70 to be placed Tied 31st after the first round but four of his compatriots struggled on the opening day of the Cazoo Classic.

Despite four bogeys, two on either side of the course at the London Golf Club, Sharma packed in three birdies on both sides of the course for his card of 70, which placed him T-31 at London Golf Club.

Of the other Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) was T-85, SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115, while Shiv Kapur (76) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (76) were T-127 with the cut likely at 1-under or even par.

Sharma is coming off a fine top-20 at last week's Hero Open and he showed signs of getting back into form to make a bid to get into Top-60 for the Race to Dubai Championships at the end of the season.

Richard Bland returned to European Tour action for the first time in over three weeks and picked up from where he left off as the Englishman took the first-round lead.

Having earned an emotional first European Tour victory in May's Betfred British Masters, which came in his 478th start and at the age of 48, Bland has been riding a wave claiming Top-5s at the Made in HimmerLand and the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open. His last appearance came at The Open in Royal St George's, where he hit the first tee shot of the Championship.

A seven-under 65 continued his momentum on home soil as he earned a one-stroke lead over English compatriots Dale Whitnell and Jordan Smith, as well as American duo Sihwan Kim and Sean Crocker.

Bernd Wiesberger, chasing a qualification place for the European Ryder Cup team, opened with a four-under par 68.

