Left Menu

Sharma lone Indian under par at Cazoo Classic

PTI | Kent | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:10 IST
Sharma lone Indian under par at Cazoo Classic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a two-under 70 to be placed Tied 31st after the first round but four of his compatriots struggled on the opening day of the Cazoo Classic.

Despite four bogeys, two on either side of the course at the London Golf Club, Sharma packed in three birdies on both sides of the course for his card of 70, which placed him T-31 at London Golf Club.

Of the other Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) was T-85, SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115, while Shiv Kapur (76) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (76) were T-127 with the cut likely at 1-under or even par.

Sharma is coming off a fine top-20 at last week's Hero Open and he showed signs of getting back into form to make a bid to get into Top-60 for the Race to Dubai Championships at the end of the season.

Richard Bland returned to European Tour action for the first time in over three weeks and picked up from where he left off as the Englishman took the first-round lead.

Having earned an emotional first European Tour victory in May's Betfred British Masters, which came in his 478th start and at the age of 48, Bland has been riding a wave claiming Top-5s at the Made in HimmerLand and the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open. His last appearance came at The Open in Royal St George's, where he hit the first tee shot of the Championship.

A seven-under 65 continued his momentum on home soil as he earned a one-stroke lead over English compatriots Dale Whitnell and Jordan Smith, as well as American duo Sihwan Kim and Sean Crocker.

Bernd Wiesberger, chasing a qualification place for the European Ryder Cup team, opened with a four-under par 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021