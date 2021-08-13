Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC rope in young defender Davinder Singh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:40 IST
Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Friday signed Indian defender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year old Indian international will be eager to get back to the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL with a knee injury suffered ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

''With Indian players taking up more and more responsibility, we are delighted to further strengthen our defensive department with a prospect such as Davinder," CFC co-owner Vita Dani was quoted as saying in a release here.

Davinder's rise was meteoric, from university football to the national squad, his performances for India's U-23 team at the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Championship qualifiers, had impressed former national team coach Stephen Constantine. Hence, the former Punjab University defender earned his senior team debut at the 2018 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. He has made three international appearances for The Blue Tigers so far. ''I am very excited to be working with head coach Bosko and my new teammates, some of who I have known for years. ''I have always given my 100 percent and this season, I am even more determined to bring success back to Chennaiyin FC and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen," the Patiala-born footballer said.

