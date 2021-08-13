Left Menu

Cricket-Finch on track to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after knee surgery

Australia's short format captain Aaron Finch is on track to lead the team at the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:41 IST
Cricket-Finch on track to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after knee surgery
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's short format captain Aaron Finch is on track to lead the team at the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Cricket Australia said on Friday. The 34-year-old opener sustained the knee injury at St Lucia https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-odi-win-aus-idUKKBN2EQ003 last month on a short format tour of West Indies and was flown home to have surgery after undergoing 14 days of quarantine.

Cricket Australia said the operation to repair the damaged cartilage took place in Melbourne on Thursday and that with an expected recovery period of eight to 10 weeks, Finch should be available for the start of the T20 World Cup. The seventh T20 World Cup has been moved from India because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman over a month from Oct. 17.

Alex Carey took over as skipper for the remainder of the West Indies tour before Matthew Wade assumed the mantle for the ensuing T20 series in Bangladesh, which Australia lost 4-1 https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-t20-ban-aus/cricket-bangladesh-crush-australia-to-secure-emphatic-t20-series-win-idINL1N2PG16G. Australia have never won the T20 World Cup with their best finish of runners-up coming in the 2010 edition in West Indies, when they lost to England in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021