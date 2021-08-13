Cricket-Finch on track to lead Australia at T20 World Cup after knee surgery

Australia's short format captain Aaron Finch is on track to lead the team at the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November after undergoing surgery on his right knee, Cricket Australia said on Friday. The 34-year-old opener sustained the knee injury at St Lucia https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-odi-win-aus-idUKKBN2EQ003 last month on a short format tour of West Indies and was flown home to have surgery after undergoing 14 days of quarantine.

Cricket Australia said the operation to repair the damaged cartilage took place in Melbourne on Thursday and that with an expected recovery period of eight to 10 weeks, Finch should be available for the start of the T20 World Cup. The seventh T20 World Cup has been moved from India because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman over a month from Oct. 17.

Alex Carey took over as skipper for the remainder of the West Indies tour before Matthew Wade assumed the mantle for the ensuing T20 series in Bangladesh, which Australia lost 4-1 https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-t20-ban-aus/cricket-bangladesh-crush-australia-to-secure-emphatic-t20-series-win-idINL1N2PG16G. Australia have never won the T20 World Cup with their best finish of runners-up coming in the 2010 edition in West Indies, when they lost to England in the final.

